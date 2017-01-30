In 2004, ten years after Netscape launched, Tim O'Reilly launched the 'Web 2.0' conference, proposing (or branding) a generational shift in how the web worked. There were lots of trends, and none of them really started in 2004, but to me, looking back, the key thing was that people said 'if we forget about dial-up and forget about supporting old and buggy web browsers, and presume that lots of people are online and have got used to this stuff now, what can we build now that we couldn't build before?'

Not everyone had broadband and not everyone had a new computer with a modern browser, but enough people did that you could think about setting aside the constraints of a 14.4k modem and a table-based static web page and start building something new. And enough people were online, and knew lots of other people that were too, for social models to start working. Flickr had no less than 1.5m users when Yahoo bought it in 2005, which seemed like a lot at the time.

Today, ten years after the iPhone launched, I have some of the same sense of early constraints and assumptions being abandoned and new models emerging. If in 2004 we had 'Web 2.0', now there's a lot of 'Mobile 2.0' around. If Web 2.0 said 'lots of people have broadband and modern browsers now', Mobile 2.0 says 'there are a billion people with high-end smartphones now'*. So, what assumptions are being left behind? What do you do differently if you assume not just the touch screen from 2007 but unlimited battery and bandwidth (around half of smartphone use in developed markets is on wifi and mobile networks are 10x faster), high-DPI screens, a CPU and GPU 100x faster than PCs in 1994, and lots of high-quality image sensors?

The easiest place to see a shift is in interfaces. Although Facebook pivoted to building 'native' on mobile, pretty much all of its mobile experiences could actually be navigated with a mouse and keyboard - indeed, probably with just the tab key. That's native code but not, perhaps, a native interface. Conversely, the most interesting new apps have interfaces that embrace more and more of what's different about a smartphone, and especially a high-end smartphone. So they use swiping as primary navigation, not just for scrolling a list, and touch for things a mouse could never do; they use GPUs for transparency and effects that would have been beyond a 2007 PC, never mind a phone; and they use the image sensors, often combined with touch, as a primary input, on equal terms with the keyboard. Combining all of these, you often get an experience that would make no sense at all to try to build on the desktop - not so much mobile first as mobile only.

The smartphone's image sensor, in particular, is becoming a universal input, and a universal sensor. Talking about 'cameras' taking 'photos' misses the point here: the sensor can capture something that looks like the prints you got with a 35mm camera, but what else? Using a smartphone camera just to take and send photos is like printing out emails - you're using a new tool to fit into old forms. In that light, simple toys like Snapchat's lenses or stories are not so much fun little product features to copy as basic experiments in using the sensor and screen as a single unified input, and in creating quite new kinds of content. Meanwhile, the emergence of machine-learning-based image recognition means that the image sensor can act as input in a more fundamental way - translation is now an imaging use case, for example, and so is maths. Here it's the phone that's looking at the image, not the user. Lots more things will turn out to be 'camera' use cases that aren't obvious today: computers have always been able to read text, but they could never read images before.