Not even wrong - ways to dismiss technology

I don't think that anyone believes that if we had general AI, it would be a toy - indeed it's more likely that it would think that we were a toy. But there are plenty of other important technologies that were dismissed on the grounds that even if they did work, they'd be useless. If you can analyse whether a technology has a way to become something that works, can you also analyse whether it has a way to become something anyone would want?

First of all, it's quite common, especially in enterprise technology, for something to propose a new way to solve an existing problem. It can't be used to solve the problem in the old way, so 'it doesn't work', and proposes a new way, and so 'no-one will want that'. This is how generational shifts work - first you try to force the new tool to fit the old workflow, and then the new tool creates a new workflow. Both parts are painful and full of denial, but the new model is ultimately much better than the old. The example I often give here is of a VP of Something or Other in a big company who every month downloads data from an internal system into a CSV, imports that into Excel and makes charts, pastes the charts into PowerPoint and makes slides and bullets, and then emails the PPT to 20 people. Tell this person that they could switch to Google Docs and they'll laugh at you; tell them that they could do it on an iPad and they'll fall off their chair laughing. But really, that monthly PowerPoint status report should be a live SaaS dashboard that's always up-to-date, machine learning should trigger alerts for any unexpected and important changes, and the 10 meg email should be a Slack channel. Now ask them again if they want an iPad.

In the enterprise, new technology tends to solve existing problems in new ways (or of course solve the new problems created by the new tech). In consumer products, it's more common to seem to be proposing a change in human behaviour, and so in human desires. You may in some underlying way 'really' be replacing an existing behavior in a different way, as Word replaced typewriters and email replaced Word, but that line of reasoning can easily lead you to unfalsifiable assertions when you move up Maslow's Hierarchy. 'Millennials care less about driving because smartphones give them their freedom now' certainly sounds good, but I have no idea how you could tell if it's true, far less predict it. This is not a falsifiable analysis. All that you can hold in your hands is that you're proposing a new human desire, and that's a subjective view, not the objective analysis one could do of the roadmap for flight in 1903 - worse, it requires a change in your subjective view. You don’t think that you want to listen to music walking down the street, and you don’t think that you want to be able to call anyone from anywhere you might be. The argument for progress here is effectively false consciousness - 'you think you don't want this, but you are wrong, and one day you will realise the truth of your own feelings'. But you can't ever know this - again, you can't falsify it.

One way to solve this problem is to try to separate the fundamental capability that's being proposed from the specific uses. Edison thought that sound recording would be good for sermons, not music, and it’s hard, and perhaps impossible, to tell what people will use the new thing for. But sound recording and one-to-one and one-to-many sound transmission were much more fundamental changes than the ability to listen to a sermon on demand. What mattered was seeing the value of the capability, not predicting any particular applications. The mistake to make in looking at Edison's recording technology would have been to argue about whether people wanted sermons - the mistake is to look only at the application that this technology is proposed to provide, and not the actual capability that has been created. Sermons might not work**, but sound is a big deal.

You can see a more recent example of this mistake in the video below: "mobile phones are better payphones that are useful for people who travel a lot". If you focused on the application rather than the capability in this way, you'd have thought that the mobile opportunity was, say, 25% of the population of rich countries and that no-one else would want one, whereas in fact 99% of the adult population of Earth will have a mobile phone in the next couple of years.